It's no secret that Oprah Winfrey is an outspoken advocate for women but who knew she was willing to boycott her show to prove it? During an interview for TIME Firsts, a project highlighting groundbreaking women, the iconic TV journalist revealed that she threatened to quit The Oprah Winfrey Showif the female producers on her talk series didn't receive a pay raise.

"I built this show around myself and the producers. We were young women in our 30s trying to figure it out and find our own way. I was making a lot of money, and my producers were still getting the same salary. I went to my boss at the time and I said, 'Everybody needs a raise.' And he said, 'Why?'" she explained, according to People.

"He actually said to me, 'They're only girls. They're a bunch of girls. What do they need more money for?' I go, 'Well, either they're gonna get raises, or I'm gonna sit down. I will not work unless they get paid.' And so they did."

"While those staffers may have earned a victory, equal pay is still a work in progress but has seen some gains in Hollywood. After the Sony leaks revealed Jennifer Lawrence was paid less than her male co-stars she called out the inequality in a passionate essay and went on to demand a higher salary. Plus, Amy Schumer demanded to be paid more for her Netflix special after learning how much Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock earned for theirs.

Beyoncé, Karlie Kloss and More to Assemble for Hurricane Harvey Telethon

However, progress is slower for the average woman and this recent setback isn't helping things.