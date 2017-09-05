Houston native Beyoncé Knowles and model Karlie Kloss are among the major names tapped for an hour-long telethon benefiting the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Hand in Hand, which will feature special appearances, performances and pre-recorded messages from Hollywood's biggest stars, will raise funds to help Texas rebuild after the devastating storm flooded several cities and caused billions of dollars worth of damage. The special is set to air Sept. 12 at 8/7c on ABC, CBS, CMT, FOX and NBC with a replay at 11/10c. The event will also stream live on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

Alongside Knowles and Kloss, the telethon will also see George Clooney, Jamie Foxx, Matt Lauer, Rob Lowe, Matthew McConaughey, Norah O'Donnell, Dennis Quaid, Julia Roberts, Kelly Rowland, Adam Sandler, Ryan Seacrest, Michael Strahan, Blake Shelton, Barbra Streisand, Oprah Winfrey, and Reese Witherspoon (plus more names to be announced) lend a helping hand.

In addition, Country Music Hall of Famer George Strait will perform directly from his benefit concert at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio.

According to a press release, proceeds will benefit United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas and The Mayor's Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief (administered by the Greater Houston Community Fund) through the Hand in Hand Hurricane Relief Fund managed by Comic Relief USA.

For more information on how to help, head over to www.HandInHand2017.com.