Once Upon a Time fans have another reason to look forward to the back half of Season 6: Rose McIver is returning as Tinker Bell, according to TVLine.

Viewers will remember Tinker Bell's first appearance on ABC's live action soap opera in Season 3, when she pertly informed Regina (Lana Parrilla) that her soulmate was Robin Hood (Sean Maguire), and then a little bit later threatened to kill her in a cave.

Tinker Bell's return follows Robin Hood's return in the winter finale. Show creators Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis explain: "Tinker Bell was integral to Regina discovering her destiny with Robin Hood, so it only stands to reason that with Sean Maguire's return to the show, our favorite fairy would pop back in for a visit."

Yes, Maguire's Robin Hood, who had his soul disintegrated on camera, is slated to return to the series after the winter hiatus, as is Ariel (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) and Papa Charming (Alan Dale).

It will certainly be a joy to see Rose McIver back in her shimmery green costume, and fans can also enjoy her return as zombie Liv on the CW's iZombie when Season 3 returns on Tuesday, April 4.

The second half of Once Upon a Time's Season 6 will resume in March.