Ariel and Jasmine are teaming up on Once Upon a Time!

Everyone's favorite mermaid, played by Joanna Garcia Swisher, is returning to the ABC drama for at least one episode this season, EW reports. And as if you weren't already excited enough, when Ariel resurfaces, she'll get to team up with Jasmine (Karen David) for an epic new journey alongside Hook (Colin O'Donoghue) and Emma (Jennifer Morrison).

"Ariel returns and meets Princess Jasmine as they join Hook on an adventure as he and Emma face a daunting challenge that requires a big time princess team-up," executive producers Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis told the mag.

Based on where Once Upon a Time left off, there are already quite a few daunting challenges our heroes are facing: Hook and David (Josh Dallas) must help rescue Emma and Regina (Lana Parilla) from the wish realm -- a task only made more difficult by the fact that David and Snow (Ginnifer Goodwin) are still suffering the effects of the sleeping curse -- while also trying to prevent Emma's prophesized death from coming true. Oh, and there's also that little issue where the Black Fairy (Jaime Murray) has Belle (Emilie de Ravin) and Rumple's (Robert Carlyle) son Gideon (Giles Matthey) in the Dark Realm and he's the one who appears destined to kill the Savior!

Hopefully this epic princess team-up is just what our heroes need to make sure these stories get their happy endings.

Once Upon a Time returns in March on ABC.