Once Upon a Time made its grand return on Sunday night and it looks like we might have a civil war in Storybrooke.

Emma (Jennifer Morrison) and Regina (Lana Parrilla) were able to finally escape from the wish-realm thanks to August (Eion Bailey). Bonus: they brought wish-Robin (Sean Maguire) back with them as well! That should be enough drama for one day, but while Emma and Regina were away, Belle (Emilie de Ravin) and Rumple (Robert Carlyle) got to find out exactly how pissed off Gideon (Giles Matthey) was that they allowed him to be kidnapped by the Black Fairy.

Once Upon a Time: What you need to know before the return

Belle and Rumple obviously want some more time to try and get through to their son before he carries out his mission to kill Emma, but it's not exactly clear how they can convince him to change his mind. In the meantime, Emma is getting ready for battle as the rest of the heroes must decide if they're willing to let Belle and Rumple try the talking route or if they want to go ahead and eliminate Gideon as a threat all together.

That puts Belle and Rumple against Charming and Hook, with Emma and Gideon in the middle. TVGuide.com talked to Once creators Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis about what Gideon's return means, Belle and Rumple's future and of course, what it means that Robin Hood is back.

Emilie de Ravin and Robert Carlyle, Once Upon a Time

Robin Hood is not only alive in the wish world, but now he's back in Storybrooke. How is this version of Robin going to be different from the Robin we lost before?

Adam Horowitz: This Robin shares much with the Robin before, but he's gone through a very different kind of life than the Robin we grew to know over the previous seasons. This Robin has dealt with tragedy. He lost his Marian. He's never had love. He's a thief who has been lonely. He says at the end of the episode his life isn't so hot. He's so willing to take a chance to see what another realm could be like because there isn't anything for him in the wish world. He shares a lot of the DNA with the Robin we know, he's had a different experience to shape him in a different way. Going forward, we're going to see that also shapes the way he reacts to things in ways that are very different from the Robin of before. That will cause some drama for our Regina.

Will experiencing that tragedy give this Robin a darkness that would help him have an even deeper connection to Regina than the original Robin did?

Horowitz: That's an excellent observation, which is that he has a darkness in him and Regina has a darkness in her. That's surely something that we'd want to explore.

On the Emma front, we know that the parents want to prevent this showdown between Emma and Gideon altogether, but do you think that Emma would be willing to kill Gideon to save herself at this point or is that going to be something she struggles with?

Eddy Kitsis: That is something she's going to struggle with. She is a hero, so she doesn't want to kill anyone, but we've seen her do it in the past. She killed Cruella when she was saving Henry. I feel like we're going to see an Emma who has had 130 episodes of battles. She's getting ready to be like, "It's enough, already. This is going to be the final one. Let's get it on." I think she'll struggle with it because she is not somebody who takes these things lightly. She always finds the hope in every situation, so we'll have to see what happens.

Once Upon a Time's Josh Dallas and Ginnifer Goodwin looked perfect on the Oscars red carpet

Emma has this new found confidence in her ability to direct her own fate. How long will that last under these stressful circumstances? Is that something she's going to hold on to?

Kitsis: I think she's always going to hold on to her faith, but she will waiver as we all do. It's one thing to say, "I'm at peace with what's coming," and another thing to be at peace with it when the moment arrives.

Gideon has some extreme anger when it comes to Rumple and Belle for his growing up. Does that automatically mean that he has an affinity for the Black Fairy or what can you tease about what his relationship with her is like?

Kitsis: I would say they have a very, very complicated relationship. I would say the Black Fairy was a very tough, demanding caregiver.

Can we expect another reunion with Rumple and the Black Fairy?

Kitsis: I would be really disappointed to set up his mother and we only showed them together for about 20 seconds. If we didn't [reunite them], I would throw something at the TV.

Once Upon a Time musical episode is happening this spring

Rumple and Belle are on the same page for the first time in a long time now that Gideon is in trouble. What can you say about the future of their relationship going forward and the healing they need to do?

Kitsis: They fell in love for a reason. Rumple has betrayed her and done things. He's lied to her. He's chosen darkness over her. In this moment, what she's seen is that at the end of it, through it all, he's a good dad and he wants what's best for his son. That is something that is going to bring them together. They are two people aligned with the very same goal, which is the passion of their child. As we saw in the premiere, they are slowly going to come together and work together.

Onc Upon a Time continues Sundays at 8/7c on ABC.