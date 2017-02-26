You don't need Once Upon a Time's magic to make Josh Dallas and Ginnifer Goodwin look like a fairy-tale pair!

The real-life couple, who play Snow White and Prince Charming on the ABC drama, hit the Oscars red carpet on Sunday evening and looked stunning as they schmoozed with Hollywood's biggest names before the show. Goodwin rocked a stunning red lace gown that came up to her neck. To be honest, she looked more like the Red Queen than Snow White, but we appreciate the bold choice in dress. Dallas went with a classic black tux and velvet jacket with a bowtie.

Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas

It's great to see the couple together on the red carpet. Currently on Once Upon a Time, their characters are separated by a sleeping curse where as long as one of them is awake, the other one is stuck under the curse. They haven't been able to share scenes together for most of Season 6 and when the show returns next week Charming will have his hands full trying to protect Emma (Jennifer Morrison) from Gideon (Giles Matthey).

What do you think of their red carpet look?

Once Upon a Time returns Sunday, March 5 at 8/7c on ABC.