Once Upon a Time's seventh season will launch a new otherworldly adventure for the now-grown-up Henry (played by Andrew J. West, taking over for Jared Gilmore), who, despite all his time in Storybrooke, no longer believes in magic.

ABC unveiled the first footage for Comic-Con fans who packed into San Diego Convention Center's Hall H for an early look. In the feature, which reminds us of how Henry's adventure began in the first place, the show's home base at Hyperion Heights near Seattle, Washington is revealed.

Henry's daughter Lucy (Alison Fernandez) returns to remind Henry of what he's forgotten about and summons him to pick up the sword, instead of the pen, to help his family and new friends.

Also teased in the new feature are the returns of Colin O'Donoghue's Hook, Lana Parilla's Regina/The Evil Queen, and Robert Carlyle's Rumple/Gold, as well as the arrival of series newcomers Dania Ramirez as Cinderella, Mekia Cox as Tiana, and Rose Reynolds as Alice.

Once Upon a Time will return to ABC for its seventh season on Friday, Oct. 6 at 8/7c.