Ever since ABC announced that the seventh season of Once Upon a Time would be more of a reboot than a renewal, fans have been on edge trying to figure out who all these new cast additions would play, and at Saturday's San Diego Comic-Con panel, many of the mysteries surrounding the season have been revealed.

As detailed by The Hollywood Reporter, the first two scenes from the new season were shown to the crowd at SDCC, including the moment in which Henry (as played by Jared Gilmore) takes leave of Storybook to seek out his own story, which is when Andrew J. West steps into the role and runs into Dania Ramirez's revamped version of Cinderella.

Execs also revealed that Mekia Cox will portray The Princess and the Frog's Tiana, Adelaide Kane will portray Cinderella's evil stepsister Drisella and Rose Reynolds will play Alice from Alice in Wonderland -- which Edward Kitsis joked would be fine, "since no one watched the spin-off" Once Upon a Time in Wonderland.

Producers also assured fans that they weren't foreclosing the possibility that some of the exiting original stars -- including Josh Dallas, Ginnifer Goodwin, Jennifer Morrison, and Gilmore -- might return for a spell or two as time progresses on the revised series.

"As the show evolves and we're telling some of these new stories and chapters ... it's our hope that we'll be seeing a lot of them pop up from time to time. This isn't the end," said Adam Horowitz. Colin O'Donoghue's Hook, Lana Parilla's Regina, and Robert Carlyle's Rumple will, however, be the most prominently featured returnees from prior seasons. "It's these three and Henry on an epic adventure and that's the next chapter of Once Upon a Time," Kitsis said.

Once Upon a Time will return to ABC for its seventh season on Friday, Oct. 6 at 8/7c.