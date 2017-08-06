Changes are coming to Once Upon a Timei n Season 7 -- including major shifts for Hook (Colin O'Donoghue) and Regina (Lana Parrilla).

The actors and executive producers previewed the new season for journalists at the Television Critics Association summer press tour and finally opened up about how the rebooted curse of the new season will be affecting our favorite pirate and the formerly evil queen.

"[Hook] is a uniform cop in Seattle. He's different from any of the other 10 different Hooks that I've played over the six seasons," O'Donoghue teased. "There's a sense of loss there in the guy. I think he just doesn't know what it is that's missing. He's striving to find who he is still. The Hook that we meet is trying to be the best uniform cop than he can be...but as with Once Upon a Time it's a bit more complicated than that."

Colin O'Donoghue, Once Upon a Time

The new season has an even more drastic effect on Regina, who isn't even going by that name anymore. In Seattle, she's a denim wearing bartender, and in the magic universe flashbacks she's been separated from Henry (Adam J. West) for years.

"She's a little rough around the edges. Not the queen that we're used to. She has curly hair. She looks different, she feels different," Parrilla said. "She's no longer in charge. We've always seen Regina in charge or try to be in charge or try to manipulate...This Regina is something else. I'm having a blast playing her."

One of the huge changes is that Regina's relationship with Henry is completely different in both realms. Henry and Regina will be drawn to each other without the full context of their relationship in the same way that Emma (Jennifer Morrison) and her biological mother Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin) were early on.

"We reunite after many years in a flashback. Regina has not seen this grown man ever before. She's taken aback by that and is sort of finding their relationship now that he's no longer this little boy or teenager," the actress explained. "When we meet in the present world, it's an entirely different relationship. We're our cursed selves so we don't really know each other."

How is this core relationship of Once Upon a Time going to be restored?

Season 7 premieres Friday, Oct. 6 at 8/7c on ABC.