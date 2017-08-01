Now Playing Once Upon a Time Season 7: Everything We Know So Far

Another familiar face has been confirmed to return for Once Upon a Time's soft-rebooted Season 7, EW reports.

Giles Matthey, who plays Gideon, the son of Belle (Emilie de Ravin) and Rumple (Robert Carlyle), will reprise his role when the show returns this fall. He joined the series in Season 6 and at first seemed like the Black Fairy's (Jaime Murray) evil protégé until he found redemption and reverted to infancy for a chance at a new beginning.

Apparently he's reverting again to his adult self, thanks to the time jump that will happen in Season 7. He'll appear in Episode 4, which will focus on Rumple. Emilie de Ravin will also appear in that episode.

Once Upon a Time Season 7 will shift its focus to Andrew J. West's Henry as he moves from Storybrooke to new location Hyperion Heights and meets new characters like Dania Ramirez's revamped version of Cinderella.

Once Upon a Time will return to ABC for its seventh season on Friday, Oct. 6 at 8/7c.