The new world of Once Upon a Time is expanding thanks to the addition of five new characters.

It was reported earlier on Thursday that Once is adding Devious Maids' Dania Ramirez and Burn Notice's Gabrielle Anwar as series regulars, and Chicago Med's Mekia Cox, Wasted's Rose Reynolds and Reign's Adelaide Kane in recurring roles.

While the actresses have been revealed, ABC did not reveal who they would be playing in the rebooted world of Season 7 and what their connection to adult Henry (Andrew J. West) and his quest to find his belief in magic again will be -- but that didn't stop TVGuide.com from theorizing who these women might play.

If we're taking bets, we're putting our money on the potential for Ramirez to be playing Lucy's (Alison Fernandez) mother and the love of Henry's life. If Henry's going to have a love worthy of a fairy tale, we know that person has be around for a while.

Every great love story needs a villain, which is what has us thinking that Anwar is arriving in town as a foe for Henry and his family. The question is, what fairy tale could she be from? We've seen most of the princess big bads on the show, but Once could take some inspiration from untapped films like Escape from Witch Mountain orEnchanted.

Do you think that Adelaide Kane would be willing to step back into a royal role? We can't help but notice that she'd make a very fitting adult version of Violet (Olivia Steele Falconer) -- Henry's first girlfriend from Camelot. That would also be a great red herring for Lucy's mom before she was properly introduced.

We still don't know how Emma's (Jennifer Morrison) story will shake out since Jennifer Morrison left the show, but we do know that Hook (Colin O'Donoghue), Regina (Lana Parrilla) and Rumple (Robert Carlyle) are going to be around when Henry follows Lucy back to his magical beginnings in Season 7. Perhaps Mekia Cox and Rose Reynolds will be embedded into the adults' lives -- maybe as new love interests?

Once Upon a Time moves to Fridays at 8/7c this fall on ABC.