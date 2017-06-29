Once Upon a Time's Season 6 finale ushered in a new era for the show with Henry (Andrew J. West) all grown up, disillusioned and unaware of his daughter. He and young Lucy (Alison Fernandez) will be the center of a new adventure in Season 7 following the departure of six of the show's main cast members.

On Thursday, co-creator Adam Horowitz tweeted out the title of the premiere episode, which will be called "Hyperion Heights," raising a few questions about this upcoming season. Mainly, what does it mean?

In Greek mythology, Hyperion was one of 12 children born to Gaia, Mother of Earth, and Uranus, Father of the Heavens. He himself was said to be the Father of Heavenly Lights because of his three children with wife Theia: Eos (Dawn), Helios (Sun) and Selene (Moon).

However, it's doubtful that OUAT will delve into that much Greek mythology this season. Rather, the name is more likely a reference to the show's new location. With the Charming family living out their happy ending and Henry a nonbeliever in the real world, it makes sense to step away from Storybrooke. Much like the fictional Hyperion Hotel in Joss Whedon's Angel, Hyperion Heights is probably the new base of operations. (Hyperion Ave was also the location of Disney's base of operations until 1939.)

"I would say that the main premise of the show is fairy-tale characters in the real world in search of their happy endings," co-creator Eddy Kitsis told TVGuide.com. "That is going to continue next year with Henry in the lead. What we think is a new version and a new adventure."

Season 7 will see Henry traveling to new worlds with Hook (Colin O'Donoghue), Regina (Lana Parrilla) and Rumple (Robert Carlyle) helping him out along the way.