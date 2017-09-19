It's a brand new world for everyone on Once Upon a Time, but that has us anxious about what the next steps are for our favorite characters.

Some of them are just as anxious, as it turns out. Lana Parrilla teased what's coming for Regina in the upcoming season. She told us at the Television Critics Association summer press tour that she's sure the Evil Queen will probably show up at some point -- but it won't be because Regina has taken a backslide into her old ways.

Once Upon a Time: Season 7 Photos Pit Regina Against Lady Tremaine

What does Parrilla want for Regina in Season 7 then? She's hoping for love or the next step in Regina's evolution, though she's having fun with this new bartending version of her character. We agree that it's time for Regina to really find some happiness to settle into now, especially since her son is all grown up.

Once Upon a Time returns Friday, Oct. 6 at 8/7c.

(Additional reporting by Sadie Gennis)