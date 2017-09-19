Some new players are headed to Once Upon a Time and now we have our first look at them.

ABC released photos from Season 7 which feature newcomers like Cinderella's evil stepmother Lady Tremaine (Gabrielle Anwar) -- who looks like she's going to square off against Regina (Lana Parrilla)! -- and Cinderella's stepsister Drizella/Ivy (Adelaide Kane). ABC's adaptation of the classic fairytale will present a new and improved (and more badass) Cinderella (Dania Ramirez) so don't expect to see her scrubbing floors while putting up with their pointed insults in this version.

Plus, it looks like we're also going to visit Alice of Wonderland (Rose Reynolds) both in the Enchanted Forest and in the modern town of Hyperion Heights, where our heroes have been relocated thanks to a new evil curse. It's currently unknown how she ties into the story but, going by the photos and the nature of her character, she's probably going to be more friend than foe to Henry (Andrew J. West) and Cinderella.

Speaking of, the new pics also give us a first look at the two lovebirds in action. The curse finds their family separated and Henry now a nonbeliever in magic. However, he'll have to become a believer again if he hopes to reunite with his one true love.

Though the new season will reboot with different stories, some familiar faces are headed back in guest appearances including Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison), young Henry (Jared S. Gilmore) and Belle (Emilie de Ravin). Hook (Colin O'Donoghue) and Regina on the other hand, will be series regulars (albeit with alternate versions of their characters).

See the magical Season 7 photos below.

Once Upon a Time returns Friday, Oct. 6 at 8/7c.

