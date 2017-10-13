With Once Upon a Time continuing without Emma (Jennifer Morrison), many have been wondering how she'll make her grand exit while Hook (Colin O'Donoghue) remains with the series. Though it's hard to imagine one without the other, Friday's episode laid out how they could possibly keep their happily ever after with Hook running around in Hyperion Heights.

The episode, titled "A Pirate's Life," finds Hook and Regina (Lana Parrilla) answering Henry's (Andrew J. West) call for backup after he's captured by Lady Tremaine (Gabrielle Anwar). Emma, on the other hand, didn't show up for the rescue mission, but she had a very good reason. She needed the extra time to let Henry know that she's pregnant! That's right, Hook and Emma are having a baby and, even better, they get to enjoy their happy ending together.

As it turns out, Officer Rogers -- Season 7's cursed version of Hook -- is actually the older and unhappy Hook from another realm. He convinces the devious Lady Tremaine to make him younger so he can replace the real Hook and steal Emma's love in an effort to break a curse that has been keeping him from his long-lost daughter. However, he changes his mind when he realizes that she's carrying the real Hook's child and because he comes clean, Emma helps him break the curse anyway.

Once Upon a Time: Henry and Cinderella Weigh in on Their Fairytale Romance

Now free to search for his missing offspring, he teams up with Regina and Henry who are looking for an adventure of their own. Unfortunately for the trio, they end up under an evil curse with no memory of who they really are.

On the bright side, the real Hook and Emma get to live out their happy ending. That's something, right?

Once Upon a Time airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.