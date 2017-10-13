Season 7 of Once Upon a Time hast set the stage for a new epic love story: Henry (Andrew J. West) and Cinderella (Dania Ramirez).

The two formed an instant bond when Henry crashed into her carriage and then offered her a ride on his motorcycle. "Some people in life are lucky enough to find that one true love, somebody that they just effortlessly connect with, and we see Henry find that which is really exciting and fun," Andrew J. West explains to TV Guide.

Henry quickly learned, however, that she's no damsel in distress because rather than take him up on his offer, Cinderella stole his bike -- after knocking him out, of course -- and got to the ball on her own. Despite the theft, Henry was more intrigued by her than angry, and even helped her escape when she found herself accused of murdering the prince.

With Emma Swan and Regina Mills (Lana Parrilla) as his moms, it's not surprising that he would be drawn to a strong woman like Cinderella. "I think any man that has been raised by a kickass woman... He's had two! So when he meets Cinderella and she's a badass girl, I think he's attracted to that," says Dania Ramirez.

The new season finds the lovebirds separated and without their memories thanks to an evil curse. It's up to their daughter Lucy (Alison Fernandez) to get them to remember who they really are so that they, too, can start living out their happily ever after.

Once Upon a Time airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.