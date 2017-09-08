Now Playing Once Upon a Time Brings New Look to Familiar Characters

The first time Cinderella showed up on Once Upon a Time, we got the traditional version of the story -- with some extra Rumplestiltskin (Robert Carlyle) cameos. Now, Dania Ramirez -- who plays the character in the upcoming seventh season of the show -- says we're going to get a version of this princess that we definitely haven't seen before.

"My version is edgy and grounded and raw and a bada** actually," Ramirez says. "She's not this damsel in distress. Meeting the prince was [not] the end of her night, that was actually the beginning."

As for Cinderella's wicked stepmother, Lady Tremaine (Gabrielle Anwar), it sounds like she'll be a traditional villain instead of a sympathetic antagonist. Basically, don't expect her to get a redemption arc anytime soon like Regina (Lana Parrilla) got in earlier seasons.

"Regina was a multifaceted character," Anwar says. "So far... I haven't seen any sides to Lady Tremaine that isn't just God-awful yet, but I have to say I have tremendous pleasure in portraying a character that's just so mean. It's so fun."

Once Upon a Time returns Friday, Oct. 6 at 8/7c on ABC.

Additional reporting by Sadie Gennis