Once Upon a Time has seen its fair share of curses over the years (what are we at now, 11?), but this one will be a big change for Regina (Lana Parrilla), Hook (Colin O'Donoghue) and Rumple (Robert Carlyle).

In the history of the show, none of these three returning characters have ever truly had a curse personally. Given Rumple's convenient little loophole, we only got to see him under the effects of the original curse in a flashback. Hook managed to escape thanks to Cora (Barbara Hershey) and Regina was usually the one casting the curse.

Now, each of them will be an entirely new person, and we're thrilled to see what exactly their new characters will be like. And we're not the only ones.

"For six years, I've been playing [Regina] and different variations of her," Lana Parrilla says. "She's evolved so much over the years, but this really feels like a different character. And the good thing about it is we still get Regina because Regina -- she lives in flashbacks right now. And then there's the curse Regina. She doesn't know who she is. She doesn't know she's the queen."

Most baffling of all is how Henry's (Andrew J. West) daughter Lucy (Alison Fernandez) has managed to keep her memories.

We saw her in what we assumed was the Enchanted Forest with Henry before a big bad something came along. How did she wind up in Seattle? And how, oh how, does she remember who her dad is?

Once Upon a Time returns Friday, Oct. 6 at 8/7c on ABC.

Additional reporting by Sadie Gennis