Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing The Vampire Diaries: What to Say to Elena When She Wakes Up

With the end of The Vampire Diaries fast approaching, all eyes are on star Nina Dobrev. Will she reprise her role as leading lady Elena Gilbert before the series signs off for good?

"The best way I can answer that is, [executive producers] Julie [Plec], Kevin Williamson, the studio and The CW promise a fantastic series finale," The CW President Mark Pedowitz cyptically teased Sunday at the Television Critics Association winter previews.

Here's what the new CW schedule means for your new favorite shows

The always charming head of the network was similarly tight-lipped regarding the future of The Vampire Diaries spin-off The Originals, which returns for its fourth season Friday, March 17 at 8/7c and was not among the seven shows that earned early renewals from the network Sunday morning.

Nina Dobrev, The Vampire Diaries





"I hope The Originals can continue. A lot of it depends on its performance," said Pedowitz. "I'm counting on Julie to deliver for this season."

The Vampire Diaries returns for its final episodes Friday, Jan. 13 at 8/7c on The CW.



(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, one of the parent companies of The CW.)