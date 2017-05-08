Last week, NBC released a promo photo for this fall's Will & Grace revival that showed the characters from the back. Obviously that meant that there was also a photo that showed their faces, and that one came out Monday.

The caption: "Did somebody say encore?"

Karen (Megan Mullally), Will (Eric McCormack), Grace (Debra Messing) and Jack (Sean Hayes) are sitting in director's chairs and turning around to say hello to the camera. Karen, of course, has a martini in hand. Nobody looks a day older than they did when the show ended its initial run.

Will & Grace will return to NBC for 12 episodes this fall. The original series ran from 1998 to 2006. The revival came about after the cast reunited for a Hillary Clinton campaign video last year. It went so well that they decided to come all the way back for a new season. The new episodes will pick up 10 years after we last saw the gang.