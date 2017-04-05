There will be even more Will & Grace next TV season than we thought!

According to Deadline, NBC has added an extra two episodes to the Will & Grace reunion 10-episode series order. That means there's a full bonus hour of the gang and their hilarious shenanigans.

The ninth season of the comedy, which originally ran on the peacock network from 1998 to 2006, became a real thing after the cast united for a surprise election video that aired on Sept. 26. The reception to the reunion spurred NBC into action and got the entire core cast to sign on for a full season of episodes. The new season will pick up with Will (Eric McCormack), Grace (Debra Messing), Jack (Sean Hayes) and Karen (Megan Mullally) 10 years after we last saw them. Production on the new episodes began in early March.

Add shows to your watchlist now

NBC will begin their Upfront presentation tomorrow in New York City, which will showcase what the network has to offer to advertisers for the upcoming television year. Will & Grace will be a central part of that presentation.

Are you excited for more Will & Grace episodes?