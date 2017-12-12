Marvel's The Punisher will be back for a second season, Netflix announced on Tuesday.

Less than a month after the first season's debut on the streaming network, the site has apparently seen enough to give the green light to another round of Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) running roughshod over Hell's Kitchen.

And just in case there was any doubt that the announcement was legitimate, the network responded to a Twitter question over whether it was serious by saying the news was "as serious as Billy's ugly, mangled face."

That's a pretty cruel reference to the terrible mistreatment Billy Russo (Ben Barnes)'s mug receives in the first season (hey, they don't call him the Punisher for nothing), but it certainly gets the message across.

Season 1 of The Punisher is currently available to stream on Netflix.