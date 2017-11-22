Warning: The story contains spoilers for Marvel's The Punisher. Read at your own risk!

For viewers familiar with the comic book history of the Punisher, the twist midway through Marvel's the Punisher that reveals Ben Barnes' Billy Russo is actually working against his friend and fellow Marine Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) is not a twist at all. What happens to Billy and his pretty face at the end of the season — Frank slides Billy's face against a broken mirror during the show's final knock-down, drag-out fight — is also not a surprise.

In the comics, Billy Russo is known as the villain Jigsaw. His face is horribly disfigured after being stitched back together following a fight with the Punisher. So while it's easy to understand why the Netflix series took this route with Barnes' version of the character, I'm here to take a very shallow stand. This is not a face that should ever be cut up, covered in bandages, or otherwise harmed in any way. I mean, just look at it.

Did The Punisher really need to stick to the comics and take this away from us?

It's easy to see why Barnes was cast as Billy. The character is known for being really, really ridiculously good looking (until he's not anymore). With a beard that is perfectly trimmed and hair like that, Barnes easily fits the bill.

He knows it. I know it. You know it.

Throughout the season, various characters reference just how pretty Billy is, which obviously speaks to the character's raging narcissism, but is also foreshadowing for what happens during the climactic final battle.

Unfortunately, the final fight gave birth to a true villain and a man who will be forever changed.

So let's just take a brief moment to shamelessly admire what once was.

Do you think this was the moment Billy turned on Frank?

Marvel's The Punisher is now streaming on Netflix.