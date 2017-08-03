Anne With an E, Netflix's Anne of Green Gables reboot that polarized fans this spring with its unexpectedy dark tone courtesy of Breaking Bad alum Moira Walley-Beckett, will return for a second season consisting of ten episodes in 2018.

The CBC, which co-produces the series with Netflix and airs it in Canada, confirmed the renewal to The Hollywood Reporter(In Canada, the series is known simply as Anne).

Amybeth McNulty will return in the title role, as will Geraldine James, R.H. Thomson and Lucas Jade Zumann.

The Season 2 writers' room will be entirely female.

Anne With an E is based on Lucy Maud Montgomery's beloved 1908 novel Anne of Green Gables. It's about a 13-year-old orphan girl in 1890, who, after an abusive childhood spent in orphanages and the homes of strangers, is sent to live with a pair of elderly siblings in a small town on Prince Edward Island, Canada.