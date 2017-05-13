Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Fans of Anne of Green Gables are a passionate bunch, for whom all it takes is a sweeping glory shot of Prince Edward Island and the words "Gilbert Blythe" to induce an all-day swoon.

So when the news hit that the red-headed heroine would be returning to the small screen in Netflix's new series, Anne with an E, the level of excitement among Anne stans was off the charts. Adapted by Moira Walley-Beckett, who won an Emmy for her work on Breaking Bad, and starring Amybeth McNulty (who really does look like she sprung fully-formed from L.M. Montgomery's head), the reboot was one of spring's most hotly-anticipated releases.

Anne

Now that it's out, though, the response from fans features a lot less swooning than expected (and, alas, a lot more screeching with despair.)

To be fair, many diehard fans had doubts from the very beginning.

feeling kinda iffy about watching the new anne of green gables adaptation cuz the megan follows version has my heart — stacey nguyen (@catsgomiao) May 13, 2017

But once Anne dropped on Netflix, more people noticed that Walley-Beckett's adaptation was leaving a Bad taste in their mouths.

The Breaking Bad influence isn't necessarily playing out favorably for Anne of Green Gables. — Haley (@haleyalarsen) May 13, 2017

Soon, the condemnations were coming down hard. "Bereft of joy." "Poorly cast." "You're a virgin who can't drive." (Okay, maybe not that last one.)

1 ep. and done. Breakin Bad writer? Great choice, bereft of joy, or poetry, poorly cast, not sure we are all watching the same #AnneWithAnE — SusieK (@SusieKersavage) May 13, 2017

Of course, there is a hashtag.

#NotMyAnne sorry @netflix this series is trash. You literally took the original script word for word and MASSIVELY downgraded the actors. — Naomi (@OmiiSmith) May 13, 2017

In this Green Gables, nobody is safe from the dark, gritty reboot treatment.

The #annewithane writers handing out tragic back stories and plot twists to everyone pic.twitter.com/G4hzl0g0D3 — Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) May 13, 2017

On the upside, some folks not only noticed the change, but appreciated it. So if you like the grim flavor of peak TV, you'll love Anne with an E.

YOU GUYS- go watch the new Anne of green gables on Netflix. It's *fantastic*. So lovely, vivid, and not overly saccharine! — Raquel T (@ZoeyPickles) May 13, 2017

Anne with an E is streaming now on Netflix.