Most people don't get a practice run when it comes to marriage proposals. But on NCIS: Los Angeles, Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) has had about three in the past two seasons alone. So when he finally pops the question to Kensi (Daniela Ruah) for real -- like, really for real -- it had better be perfect... right?

TVGuide.com caught up with Olsen and Ruah before the NCIS: LA panel at Paley Fest in Los Angeles last week to find out what, for them, would constitute the perfect #Densi proposal.

"Kensi's very demanding, so Deeks has got to up his game," Olsen admits. "When it actually happens, it's gonna have to be good."

Whether or not we'll see it before the end of this season remains to be seen, but at least the actors have a pretty clear list of dos and don'ts in their heads.

Check out the video to see what else they have in mind, as well as how Ruah's on-screen engagement prep compares to her real-life proposal.

