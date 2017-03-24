NCIS: Los Angeles' Kensi (Daniela Ruah) may very well be finally getting the proposal from Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) she's earned by the end of this season, but either way, she's most definitely going to be getting her groove on.

That's on the dance floor, to make sure we're on the same page. In "From Havana with Love," airing April 9, the fierce field agent known for her forensic acumen and combat expertise is going to be showcasing a totally different set of skills for a new case. Lou Ferrigno Jr. will star as Victor Larmont -- a man who suspects his wife is selling Navy secrets to terrorists."We end up in a Cuban dance club," Ruah told TVGuide.com in a recent interview. "And Kensi has to go undercover as a salsa dancer. So it's very cool."

She'll be dancing with George Akram, who's played Bernardo in the Broadway revival of West Side Story and boogied alongside Ricky Martin, Gloria Estefan and Meryl Streep. Of course, dancing is totally in Ruah's wheelhouse; she won Portugal's version of Dancing with the Stars in 2006. Believe it or not though, she still had some jitters working with Akram. "He's a really good dancer," she said with chuckle, "and I was little bit intimidated. But he was very sweet and he taught me a lot."

"From Havana with Love" airs Sunday April 9 at 8/7c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)