Very few young actors have experienced a breakout year quite like the Stranger Things kids did in 2016, which is why it's so dang refreshing (and adorable) to see Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, and Noah Schnapp acting like a normal squad of teen BFFs offscreen. Take away the Emmys and the SAG Awards, and they're every kid's best friends from junior high, just with rad '80s costumes and a Demogorgon to boot.

And though we're still six agonizing months away from Stranger Things Season 2, the core five gave fans a huge treat this week via the May issue of Emmy Magazine. Specifically Brown, who revealed that one of the boys has basically become her offscreen brother.

"Noah comes around almost every weekend for sleepovers," Brown explained. "We watch really scary movies on Netflix like The Babadook and Hush."

@noahschnapp #bestdayever #beingakidisawesome -MBB❤️ A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on Apr 9, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Squeeeeee. We'd say "invite us next time," but The Babadook is a bit scary for those of us who have never gone to the Upside Down and lived to tell the tale. Still, the thought of Eleven and the poor, sweet, eternally suffering Will Byers having rad horror movie sleepovers is just enough adorable to get us through our Monday.

Oh, and just in case you thought Hawkins, Indiana's most curious kids would have spoiler-ific details on Season 2 ... think again. According to Matarazzo, even his own brother isn't allowed in that very close-knit inner circle.

"My brother always asks me, 'Gate, can you send me the script?'" Matazarro explained. "I'm like, 'It's a new season, and it's a lot stricter than last year 'cause he read them last year, but this year he's not able to 'cause we don't want any, like, hacking interference."

Stranger Things 2 premieres Friday, Oct. 31 on Netflix.