Michael C. Hall is joining the cast of Netflix's The Crown.

The Dexter star will play John F. Kennedy, with Quarry's Jodi Balfour playing Jackie Kennedy, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This marks Hall's first television role since Dexter ended in 2013.

Hall and Balfour join fellow new cast member Matthew Goode, who will play society photographer Lord Snowdon, Princess Margaret's (Vanessa Kirby) first husband.

The Crown tells the story of Queen Elizabeth's reign, with each season covering an entire decade. Season 2 will focus on the 1960s, touching upon an illegal war in Egypt, the downfall of Prime Minister Harold Macmillan and -- of course -- the Kennedys.

The drama's first season won two Golden Globes, one for drama series and one for star Claire Foy, who plays Elizabeth.