Let's go ahead and, uh, crown Matthew Goode Prince of the Period Piece. The Downton Abbey alum has been tapped to play yet another back-in-the-day Brit, this time Antony Armstrong-Jones (aka the 1st Earl of Snowdon) in Season 2 of Netflix's The Crown, according to reports.

Armstrong-Jones, who died earlier this year at age 86, was a photographer of England's elite and was married to Princess Margaret (played by Vanessa Kirby on The Crown) for nearly 20 years beginning in 1960. The couple had two children and divorced in 1978.

All that familial and societal upheaval will continue to play a big part in the series, which plans to chronicle Queen Elizabeth II's (Claire Foy)'s life up until present day -- with Season 2 capturing big events such as the Suez Crisis and the overall cultural upheaval of the 1960s.

In addition to Downton Abbey, you've seen Goode on The Good Wife as the upstanding, Alicia (Julianna Margulies)-rejecting prosecutor Finley "Finn" Polmar, and in films including Allied and Match Point.



