This fall, mornings are going to get a lot more competitive.

Variety reports that Megyn Kelly's new NBC morning show will take over Today's 9am slot starting this fall, which will put her up against Live with Kelly Ripa and her just-announced new co-host Ryan Seacrest on ABC.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the staff of the 9am hour of Today is likely to make up the core of Kelly's staff. Her show will not be part of Today, which probably means this is the end of Al Roker's Today's Take segment. The 10am hour of Today, hosted by Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford, is reportedly likely to stay as is.

Kelly announced she was leaving her longtime network Fox News in January and joining NBC News, where she would host a daily morning show as well as a Sunday night newsmagazine show and anchor the network's political event coverage. Today is her first day on the job. Her first day on the air will be in June.