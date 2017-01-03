Meg Ryan is the latest big-name Hollywood actress to make a return to the small screen.

Ryan is set to star in Picture Paris for cable channel Epix, according to Deadline. The trade site says that Epix has put the show in "fast-track development for a straight to series order" -- which means you could be seeing Ryan on a regular basis as early as fall 2017.

Picture Paris is a half-hour comedy from Brad Hall, based on his short film of the same name that originally starred Julia Louis-Dreyfus as a suburban mom whose dream visit to Paris with her husband after her children have left home turns out to be less than she hoped for. If the show is picked up to series, it is expected to film in France.

This is the first time that Ryan has had a series regular role on television since the short-lived ABC western Wildside in 1985. This time Ryan will also executive produce behind the camera along with starring in the series. She'll be joined by Aaron Kaplan and his Kapital Entertainment outlet, which is also behind HBO's Divorcestarring Sarah Jessica Parker and Drew Barrymore's Santa Clarita Diet coming to Netflix later this year.

Ryan's last film Ithaca premiered in 2015. Prior to that she made multiple appearances in Lisa Kudrow's Hulu comedy Web Therapyand was going to pull voice-over duty for CBS' scrapped How I Met Your Dad series.

