Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner is also being accused of sexual harassment.

Weiner's assistant turned writer for the AMC prestige drama Kater Gordon has come forward saying that Weiner sexually harassed her late one night when they were working on a script together, according to The Information. Gordon would go on to win an Emmy for writing the Season 2 finale episode, "Meditations in an Emergency," but was fired from the staff a year later and has not worked in the industry since.

"I had the Emmy, but instead of being able to use that as a launch pad for the rest of my career, it became an anchor because I felt I had to answer to speculative stories in the press," she told The Information. "I eventually walked away instead of fighting back."

Louis C.K. Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Gordon says that during a late-night writing session, Weiner told her that she owed it to him to see her naked.

Weiner responded to the allegations with a statement. "Mr. Weiner spent eight to ten hours a day writing dialogue aloud with Miss Gordon, who started on Mad Men as his writers assistant. He does not remember saying this comment nor does it reflect a comment he would say to any colleague. During the nine years he was showrunner on Mad Men, Mr. Weiner had a predominantly female driven writers room. He has long believed in and implemented an egalitarian working environment including the highest levels of production and writing based on mutual respect for all."

After leaving Hollywood, Gordon moved to Palo Alto where she's now working to form a non-profit to help victims of sexual harassment.