Ahead of Master of None's second season premiere on May 12, Netflix on Wednesday released the first full trailer for Season 2, which gives off classic Manhattan vibes.

Season 1 ended with Dev (Aziz Ansari) heading to Italy in search of the world's finest pasta, and the trailer indicates that when he returns to New York in Season 2, he gets involved in a new career opportunity and a new relationship. As seen in the teaser, Ansari's parents Shoukath and Fatima are back as Dev's parents, and John Legend makes a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo as a piano player. Boardwalk Empire's Bobby Cannavale will also guest-star.

Netflix also released Bicycle Thieves-referencing key art for the show's sophomore season, which you can check out here:

Master of None returns for more love and pasta Friday, May 12 on Netflix.