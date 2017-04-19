Marvel has revealed the aspiring young superheroes who'll make up the New Warriors on Freeform's upcoming series, ahead of the network's upfront presentation on Wednesday.

Mister Immortal, Night Thrasher, Speedball, Microbe and Debrii -- the lineup from Vol. 3 of the comic series -- will join previously announced heroine Squirrel Girl on Marvel's New Warriors, the live-action comedic series about young roommates with superpowers, based on the Marvel comic series of the same name.

Marvel's New Warriors -- clockwise from top: Zack Smith (Microbe), Dwayne Taylor (Night Thrasher), Craig Hollis (Mister Immortal),Doreen Green (Squirrel Girl), Deborah Fields (Debrii) and Robbie Baldwin (Speedball).

Doreen Green (Squirrel Girl) has squirrel powers -- she can talk to the bushy-tailed rodents, and she's strong and acrobatic. She's also an energetic and optimistic leader whose greatest power is getting others to believe in themselves.

Craig Hollis (Mister Immortal) says he can't die. He also won't prove it. He has all the time in the world to learn how to be a superhero, so right now he'd rather just hang out. He's the charming and cocky ladies' man of the group.

Dwayne Taylor (Night Thrasher) doesn't have any superpowers other than his own abnormally strong human mind and body. His wealthy parents died when he was young, but he worries his fortune will hurt his street cred. He's a local celebrity with a YouTube channel documenting his pursuit of justice -- a brilliant guy, but he's also maybe a little full of himself.

Robbie Baldwin (Speedball) can shoot balls of energy out of his hands; he just can't control them. He's immature and impulsive, but he means well.

Zack Smith (Microbe) can communicate (get it?) with germs, which gives him semi-telepathic abilities. He's not reading your mind, he's talking to your guts. He's a very shy guy, though, and he leans on the team for his confidence.

Deborah Fields (Debrii) is a low-level telekinetic trickster who's also an out lesbian. Her confident and outgoing personality masks deep pain -- she's lost loved ones as the result of superheroics gone wrong.

Marvel's New Warriors' 10-episode first season will premiere in 2018. The cast is not yet established. Cougar Town's Kevin Biegel is the showrunner.