The Marvel TV empire continues to expand with New Warriors, a comedic comic book adaptation coming to Freeform in 2018. The 10-episode first season has gotten a straight-to-series pickup, the network announced Wednesday.

New Warriors tells the story of six young superheroes, sort of minor-league Avengers, who are still figuring out their powers as well as their personal lives. One of the six will be the popular Marvel character Squirrel Girl, who has never been part of the New Warriors before but whose quirky powers and personality (she can talk to squirrels) will surely be a welcome addition to Marvel's first live-action scripted comedy. The other characters have not yet been announced.

Squirrel Girl, Marvel's Ultimate Spider-Man: Web-Warriors

Scrubs and Cougar Town writer Kevin Biegel is expected to write and executive-produce.

This is the second Marvel series in the works at young adult-skewing Disney property Freeform, with teenage superhero romance drama Cloak & Dagger also coming next year.

New Warriors joins an enormous list of current and upcoming live-action Marvel TV shows, including FX's Legion, ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., the Netflix suite that will coalesce this summer in The Defenders, ABC's Inhumans, Hulu's Runaways and Fox's The Gifted.