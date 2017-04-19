Freeform released the first trailer for its upcoming Marvel series Cloak & Dagger at its upfront presentation Wednesday.

Marvel's Cloak & Dagger tells the story of Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph), two teenagers with newly acquired superpowers. The New Orleans natives come from very different backgrounds, but their powers -- Tandy can emit light daggers while Tyrone can envelop others in darkness -- are complementary. But their budding superhero partnership is complicated by their feelings for each other.

This is all unfortunately pretty difficult to glean from the trailer, which has plenty of moody dubstep-pop but lacks comprehensibility.

Aubrey Joseph and Olivia Holt, Marvel's Cloak & Dagger

The ten-episode first season will arrive in early 2018. Heroes writer and Underground co-creator Joe Pokaski is the showrunner. Cloak & Dagger is based on a comic series of the same name and is Freeform's first live-action Marvel series. Another, New Warriors, will also debut in 2018, and that series revealed its superhero lineup on Wednesday.