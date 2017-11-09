Soon, you'll have to make room for another comic book series about conflicted protagonists with superhuman powers. Marvel's Runaways is headed your way this November, and while it might be based on the comics of the same name, the new series won't deliver an exact replica of what's already written on the pages.

"It's very true to the comic in terms of what's happening. But at the same time, you don't wanna give the same story. It dives much much deeper than the comic does," says Rhenzy Feliz who plays the nerdy loner turned squad leader, Alex Wilder.

While there's still "a lot that we can't tell you right now," according to Lyrica Okano, we do know that the series centers on a group of misfits who may not like each other very much, but must work together after they discover their parents sacrificing teens as part of an evil plot.

"It's an exciting show. There's a lot of twists, there's a lot of turns, a lot of secrets going on," added Feliz. "What you think is true isn't true the next episode."

Alongside Feliz and Okano, Runaways also stars Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin, Allegra Acosta, Annie Wersching, Ryan Sands, Angel Parker, Ever Carradine, James Marsters, Kevin Weisman, Brigid Brannah, James Yaegashi, Brittany Ishibashi, Kip Pardue, and Charmed's Julian McMahon.

Marvel's Runaways: The Official Trailer Has Arrived!

The first three episodes of Marvel's Runaways premiere Tuesday, Nov. 21st on Hulu.