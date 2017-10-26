A group of teenagers fights for justice against their evil parents in the official trailer for Marvel's Runaways.

In the video released on Thursday, the young mutants watch with horror as the trusted adults take part in ritual sacrifices. When they are caught witnessing the brutal acts, they find themselves on the run. The series follows the group of six teens who may not necessarily like each other but must unite to take down their corrupt guardians.

Runaways stars Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin, Allegra Acosta, Annie Wersching, Ryan Sands, Angel Parker, Ever Carradine, James Marsters, Kevin Weisman, Brigid Brannah, James Yaegashi, Brittany Ishibashi, Kip Pardue, and Charmed's Julian McMahon.

Marvel's Runaways Adds Julian McMahon as Jonah

The first three episodes of Marvel's Runaways premiere Tuesday, Nov. 21st on Hulu.