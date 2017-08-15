Marvel has some stellar new TV coming out this year between The Gifted and Marvel's Inhumans, but Marvel's Runaways on Hulu is quickly rocketing to the top of our must-watch list for Fall TV. The addition of Julian McMahon to the cast is one of the many reasons we'll be tuning into Hulu's newest series.

The story focuses on a group of kids who discover their parents are actually part of a super-villain society. Naturally, the kids runaway from home with a few gadgets and superpowers of their own.

McMahon, who you might remember from Nip/Tuck and Another World, will play Jonah in the series. While his origins and ultimate intentions are unknown, he is a pivotal player in the runaways' rebellion against their parents.

"We're incredibly excited to add Julian to our exceptional cast and we can't wait to see what he brings to the world of Marvel's Runaways," said executive producers and showrunners Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage in a statement.

McMahon has excelled in evil roles before (just check out his tenure on Charmed if you don't believe us), but who's to say he won't be on the side of the runaways instead of their parents?

Marvel's Runaways premieres Tuesday, Nov. 21st on Hulu