Marvel's New Warriors won't air on Freeform, after all.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network couldn't find a home for the live-action comic book series despite expanding its original programming to four nights a week. As a result, Marvel's parent company Disney is now shopping the half-hour comedy elsewhere.

The show could find a new home at Netflix, which already houses Daredevil, The Punisher, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist and Luke Cage, or Hulu, which is set to premiere Marvel's Runaways on Nov. 21. However, if the show can't be sold to an outside company, Disney's upcoming streaming service (which launches in 2019) could be another candidate.

The series follows a group of young adults who find dating just as challenging as the super villains that arise. It stars This Is Us' Milana Vayntrub as Squirrel Girl, Baby Daddy alum Derek Theler as Mister Immortal, Dear White People's Jeremy Tardy as Night Thrasher, American Vandal's Calum Worthy as Speedball, 2 Broke Girls' Matthew Moy as Microbe and Kate Comer as Debrii.

While New Warriors won't be airing on Freeform, the network will still include Marvel's Cloak & Dagger — about a pair of teens who gain superpowers and start a relationship -- in next year's lineup. It stars Olivia Holt as Tandy Bowen/Dagger and Aubrey Joseph as Tyrone Johnson/Cloak, and is expected to premiere sometime in 2018.