Marvel's New Warriors has announced its Squirrel Girl and her friends for the Freeform comedy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Milana Vayntrub, who is best known as Kevin's playwright girlfriend Sloane on This Is Us, has landed the iconic role of Squirrel Girl, a young girl with all the powers of a squirrel and a squirrel best friend named Tippy Toes. The role was sought after by the likes of Mae Whitman (Parenthood) and Stranger Things' fave Shannon Purser.

Vayntrub is joined by Baby Daddy star Derek Theler as Mr. Immortal, Jeremy Tardy as Night Thrasher, Calum Worthy as Speedball, Matthew Moy as Microbe and Kate Comer as Debrii.

Watch the First Trailer for Marvel's Cloak & Dagger

"I am thrilled beyond belief to be working with this incredible group of actors. They are funny, sincere, eager, charming and perfectly embody these characters. It'll be a blast and an honor to create this show with each of them, " showrunner Kevin Biegel told THR.

New Warriors is the first live-action comedy from Marvel. The first season will be 10-episodes about six people "learning to cope with their abilities in a world where bad guys can be as terrifying as bad dates," and will premiere on the Disney-owned Freeform later this year. The network is also home to Marvel's Cloak & Dagger, which will also debut later in the TV season.