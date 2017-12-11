The nationwide reckoning with sexual harassment in Hollywood reached the celebrity chef circuit today, as reports surfaced that Mario Batali will leave ABC's The Chew amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

According to a report from TV Line, four women have come forward to accuse the restaurateur and cooking show regular of inappropriate touching over the course of twenty years — which Batali does not deny. In a response to Eater, which broke the story, he confirmed a history of boorish behavior, with the caveat that he does not know who has accused him.

"Although the identities of most of the individuals mentioned in these stories have not been revealed to me, much of the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted," Batali said. "That behavior was wrong and there are no excuses."

The misconduct allegations are apparently unrelated to Batali's current gig with ABC, where he has hosted The Chew since 2011. However, ABC has asked the chef to step away pending an investigation.

In the meantime, an ominous tweet from Anthony Bourdain this morning offers a hint at how the news is being received in the world of foodie media.