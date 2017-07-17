Now Playing 3 Shows We're Excited to See This Summer

Mariah Carey is dead set on making sure that you know everything about her life.

The pop singer and savior of the male eye candy industry got a taste of putting her life on camera with the recent E! reality series Mariah's World, but that simply isn't enough for Mimi.

Her next project is a scripted drama detailing her rise to fame, according to Deadline. Starz is currently developing the project, which is set in 1989 and follows a biracial 16-year-old girl with dreams of becoming a famous singer. I've got a feeling it's going to turn out alright for her!

Carey will executive produce the series, obviously, with some help from her friend Brett Ratner. Mahogany's Nina Colman will write the series and serve as showrunner.

Mariah Carey awkwardly lip syncing on New Year's Eve is first viral moment of 2017

Carey, who is known for grand behavior even by diva standards, has been working her way into television in recent years. In addition to Mariah's World, she served as judge on Season 12 of American Idol, provided voices for two episodes of American Dad! and guested on the last season of Empire.

Starz has some experience working with massive music stars. The network also airs 50 Cent's crime drama Power.