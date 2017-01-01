2017's first viral celebrity moment belongs to Mariah Carey, who in the last moments of New Year's Eve performed a medley that quickly became a disaster in front of an audience of millions on ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

Looking stunning in a dusty rose bodysuit, the pop icon called out from the stage that "We can't hear" as the background music for her hit "Emotions" kicked in, instructing the fans to sing in her stead. "We're missing some of these vocals, but it is what it is," she said, and gamely joked, "That was... amazing."

The awkwardness hit full throttle as the complete vocals for "We Belong Together" started playing minutes before midnight. Mariah Carey was obviously lip-syncing along to her chart-topping hit, but you have to give her credit for her sheer bravery, staying on stage and reaching out to fans despite the technical issues, finishing the uncomfortable performance with a wry "It just don't get any better!"

The legendary vocalist obviously has nothing to prove to her adoring fans, and let's be real: The final song of an open-air performance in the ice cold air of a Manhattan New Year's Eve basically requires a back-up track. Mariah's good humor in the face of the embarrassing moment is incredibly endearing, as is her tweeted summation of the episode: "Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here's to making more headlines in 2017."

Shit happens 😩 Have a happy and healthy new year everybody!🎉 Here's to making more headlines in 2017 😂 pic.twitter.com/0Td8se57jr — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2017



