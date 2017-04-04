Sad news for those who are into awkward love (that's me). FXX has canceled Man Seeking Woman, the irreverent comedy from creator Simon Rich.

Man Seeking Woman was one of FXX's flagship comedies and starred Jay Baruchel as an unlucky-in-love New Yorker whose travails at finding a soulmate were explored through fantastical allegory. That is, if Josh was set up with a "troll," we saw him actually having dinner with a disgusting goblin. Britt Lower and Eric Andre also starred.

There's no doubt that the series' low viewership had a say in its cancellation, as it was way up on the dial with FX's sister site FXX. According to Deadline, Season 3 averaged 367,000 viewers, about a third of the audience of its lead-in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

But it isn't all bad news. Season 3 was the most serialized season to date, and followed Josh as he found a new girlfriend (Katie Findlay), proposed to her and eventually married her. May you live happily together in cancellation.