Josh (Jay Baruchel) and Lucy (Katie Findlay) are getting engaged! Well, maybe.

On the next Man Seeking Woman, Josh decides to pop the question to Lucy. But as they say, the best laid plans go to go to waste, and soon what is supposed to be one of the most romantic moments of their lives devolves into a vitriolic screaming match.

"I think the proposal going wrong is just so them. It's quintessentially them," Findlay tells TVGuide.com. "Because who really wants a perfect proposal? That would be super lame."

But even amidst the ruins of the proposal gone awry, Man Seeking Woman highlights the beauty of Josh and Katie's relationship, delivering one of the show's most heartfelt episodes to date. "[Creator] Simon Rich kept saying, 'This is the season we've earned,'" Baruchel explains. "That means we've earned the right to raise the stakes and to be a bit more earnest with our sentimentality. I think what people can expect is our show is always really good at being sneaky emotional and it kind of creeps up on you, and you don't expect to feel anything as much, considering ours is a show with a penis monster and such."

Man Seeking Woman airs Wednesdays at 10:30/9:30c on FXX.