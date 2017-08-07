The dedicated crew from TNT's Major Crimes assembles this fall for Season 6 and now we know the exact date when.

The network announced Monday that the police procedural returns on October 31, which also happens to be Halloween night. Much like the spooky holiday, you can expect plenty of twists and turns from the premiere.

The series, which is a spin-off of the Kyra Sedgwick drama The Closer, centers on Captain Sharon Raydor (Mary McDonnell), who is now head of the LAPD's Major Crimes Unit. This season, she and the rest of her crew face their biggest challenge yet when complex cases intertwined with political conflicts cause them to question their faith in the justice system, which has rapidly shifted its priorities.

Even worse, they'll have to deal with the undeniable return of Phillip Stroh (Billy Burke), the defense attorney turned serial killer who takes pleasure in turning their lives upside down.

Major Crimes Gets a Season 6 at TNT

Alongside McDonnell, the series also stars G.W. Bailey, Tony Denison, Michael Paul Chan, Raymond Cruz, Phillip P. Keene, Kearran Giovanni, Jonathan Del Arco, Graham Patrick Martin, Leonard Roberts, Jessica Meraz and Daniel di Tomasso.

Season 6 of Major Crimes premieres Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 9/8c on TNT.