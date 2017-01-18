Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Season 5 of Major Crimes continues next month, but TNT is already promising fans another season of Captain Raydor (Mary McDonnell) and her team: The network announced Wednesday that the show has been picked up for sixth season.

Season 6 will be 13 episodes long. The Closer spin-off is one of the most-watched cable dramas on TV. The first half of Season 5 brought in an average of 10 million viewers across platforms.

With the renewal, Major Crimes is now TNT's longest-running drama series. The second half of Season 5 will pick up after the death of Chief Russell Taylor (Robert Gossett) in a courtroom shooting organized by multiple people.

TNT's 2017 slate also includes Animal Kingdom, Good Behavior, Will, The Alienist, Claws and Foreign Bodies.

Season 5 returns on Feb. 22 for an eight-episode run. The premiere date for Season 6 is still to be determined.