Major Crimes' sixth and final season is currently in progress, and it's going to feature Commander Sharon Raydor's (Mary McDonnell) anticipated wedding to Lt. Andy Flynn (Tony Denison). Entertainment Weekly has the first look photos of the wedding, and Raydor and Flynn look great!

But remember, this is Major Crimes, so there's going to be some stressful complications. Raydor is having a hard time balancing her work and her personal life, with big things happening in both thanks to unexpected developments in the case of the St. Joseph's Three, as well as all the responsibilities that come with her impending wedding. Because of that, Raydor is going to try to call off her own wedding! To find out why and see what happens next, you're just going to have to watch, though.

Major Crimes Creator Won't Rule Out Streaming Future

Check out one of Raydor and Flynn's wedding photos below, and head to EW for more.

Mary McDonnell and Tony Denison, Major Crimes Photo: Eddy Chen/TNT



Major Crimes airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on TNT.